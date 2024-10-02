Vale book group takes up Doyle tales

VALE – The Vale Book Club will discuss “One Long River of Song” by Brian Doyle at the Thursday, Oct. 3, meeting.

The session starts at 7 p.m. and is at the home of Twilla Hayden, 3920 Birch Road, Vale. The discussion will be facilitated by Marge Mitchell.

The book is a collection of short stories, essays, and poetry noted for celebrating the wonder of life, told with humor, kindness and intelligence. It is an anthology of his life’s work collected by fellow authors, family and friends of Doyle, who died in 2017.

Doyle lived in Oregon for most of his life and his works were published in Harper’s and other magazines. He earned many honors including the John Burroughs Medal, Oregon Book Award, and American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature.

The book club’s next selection is “Tracks” by Robyn Davidson, for discussion at the Nov. 7 meeting.

For information about the club and the book selections, call Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6954.

