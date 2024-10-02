Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of October 2, 2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON MALHEUR COUNTY No. 24CV42048 SUMMONS (Publication) DONALD K. PITTMAN, SR., Plaintiff, vs. VALE MEAT COMPANY, an Oregon assumed business name; KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHESTER VALE AND LENA M. VALE d/b/a VALE MEAT COMPANY; MARGARET GAYLE STEWART; LAURA ELIZABETH VENTGEN; BARBARA L. CHESTER; JOHN L. MENG; CATHERINE ALICE MENG; LENNA MULKA; JAMES ALFRED CHESTER; ALEX CHESTER; COURTNEY MAGGIO; ANN MENG HADWEN; DOES 1-10; ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: Land in Malheur County, Oregon, as follows: In Twp. 18 S., R. 45 E., W.M.: Sec. 17: A 20’ strip of land, lying Easterly of the following parcel: A strip of land 100 feet wide situated in the SW 1/4 of Section 17, said strip being 50 feet in width, measured at right angles and/or radially, on each side of the hereinafter described center line of abandoned main tract of the Brogan Branch of the Oregon-Washington Railroad and Navigation Co., formerly constructed and operated, said center line of abandoned main tract hereinabove referred to being described as follows: Commencing at a point on the South line of said Section 17, that is 1923.6 feet distant East from the Southwest corner thereof; Thence Northwesterly along the center line of the abandoned main tract, 520 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; Thence continuing Northwesterly along the center line of the abandoned main tract, 275 feet to the Point of Terminus. Defendants. TO: Defendants You are hereby required to appear and defend the Complaint filed against you in the above-entitled cause within thirty (30) days from the date of service of this summons upon you, and in case of your failure to do so, for want thereof, Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” (or “reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff. If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. The relief sought in the Complaint is to for adverse possession and quiet title to the following real property: Land in Malheur County, Oregon, as follows: In Twp. 18 S., R. 45 E., W.M.: Sec. 17: A 20’ strip of land, lying Easterly of the following parcel: A strip of land 100 feet wide situated in the SW 1/4 of Section 17, said strip being 50 feet in width, measured at right angles and/or radially, on each side of the hereinafter described center line of abandoned main tract of the Brogan Branch of the Oregon-Washington Railroad and Navigation Co., formerly constructed and operated, said center line of abandoned main tract hereinabove referred to being described as follows: Commencing at a point on the South line of said Section 17, that is 1923.6 feet distant East from the Southwest corner thereof; Thence Northwesterly along the center line of the abandoned main tract, 520 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; Thence continuing Northwesterly along the center line of the abandoned main tract, 275 feet to the Point of Terminus. Date of First Publication: 09/25/2024 Dated: 09/18/2024 /s/Matthew Cleverley Matthew R. Cleverley, OSB #932359 Fidelity National Law Group 601 Union Street, Suite 3225 Seattle, Washington 98101 206-224-6003 [email protected] Attorney for Plaintiff A-4824968 09/25/2024, 10/02/2024, 10/09/2024, 10/16/2024

*****

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: October 2, 2024

*****

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: October 2, 2024

*****

