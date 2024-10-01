Walk for Recovery set for Saturday in Ontario

A walk to raise money to treat drug addiction and celebrate recovery is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, at Lions Park in Ontario.

Hosted by Oregon Recovers, a Portland-based nonprofit that works to increase the capacity to treat addiction across the state, the Walk for Recovery festivities run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Paula Jo Olvera, a prevention supervisor with Lifeways, a major Malheur County mental health provider in Ontario, the walk is one of six being held this month in Oregon. Other walk sites are Bend, Portland, Klamath Falls, Medford and Eugene.

Olvera said it’s a “big deal” that the organization chose Ontario for a walk. She said organizers have not finalized the route, but it will start at the park and cover roughly one mile, likely passing into the area surrounding the park.

The cost to register is $25, according to Olvera, but those who cannot afford to pay will not be turned away.

She said there are other ways to get involved and enjoy the event. There will be vendor booths, music, refreshments and a keynote speaker, Bo Brinson of Oregon Recovers.

“It should be a fun day,” she said. “There will be a little something for everyone.”

According to the Oregon Recovers webpage, Oregon ranks near the bottom among states for access to addiction recovery resources. Meantime, the website notes, the state has the second-highest rate of addiction.

The half-dozen walks aim to raise $100,000 for the nonprofit, according to the Oregon Recovers website. The Malheur County event aims to raise $10,000.

For more information, contact Olvera at 541-889-9167. To register, go to oregonrecovers.org or sign up on the day of the event at the registration table. Olvera said people who are in a local recovery facility can register for the walk at no cost.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

