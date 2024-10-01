Bakefelt takes top job at Four Rivers Cultural Center

ONTARIO – The Four Rivers Cultural Center has hired Ontario community volunteer Penny Bakefelt as interim director, effective Monday, Sept. 23.

The center’s board announced the hiring in a Sept. 25 press release.

The cultural center has been without a director since April after former executive director Lynelle Christiani was terminated. Christiani has filed a complaint with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, alleging wrongful termination and a hostile work environment.

Bakefelt is an Ontario city councilor and a former volunteer with the cultural center.

She said she sees the center as a “gem” in the community. When she saw the director position was available, she said, she thought she could help the cultural center in a “different capacity.”

Bakefelt said volunteers at the cultural center are valuable, and she looks forward to working with them.

Fran Halcom, the cultural center’s board chair, said its members are excited to have Bakefelt on board.

Halcom said that Bakefelt’s background as a former business owner and experience with nonprofits, which included time as director of Washington County’s visitor’s association in Oregon, will make her a “great asset for Four Rivers.”

In addition to citing Bakefelt’s nearly two years on the Ontario City Council, the board noted that she is a member of an Ontario ad-hoc code enforcement committee and she was selected by Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai to help develop a Neighborhood Watch program.

The board noted that Bakefelt also “took the lead” for Ontario’s National Night Out, a community-building event that brings families and law enforcement officials together to create a safer community. The annual event was held in August at Treasure Valley Community College.

The center board includes Halcom, Bob Komoto, Betty Carter, Mike Iseri, Guy Blair, Tobey Huddleston, Cathy Yasuda, Efren Garza, Mike Mahony, Prudi Sherman and Raeshelle Meyer.

Bakefelt said she did not ask the board if they are looking for a permanent director. She said she is approaching the job as if she is “not going anywhere.”

“I’m going to invest in this place and I think we’ll be successful,” She said.

Halcom said on Friday, Sept. 27, that the board is not searching for another director. She said the board unanimously decided to keep the “interim” in the title but declined to give an explanation.

Bakefelt said she wants to see the cultural center thrive. She said she looks forward to getting to know the staff and the people who come to the cultural center.

“I’m confident that we’re going to work all as a team and just continue with the good work that’s been done before,” she said.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

