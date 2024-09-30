Sports scoreboard

Football
Friday, Sept. 27
Adrian 54, Cove 12
Harper Charter 66, Jordan Valley 0
Vale 34, Lakeview 0
La Grande 36, Nyssa 12
Boys Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Ontario 3, La Grande 1
Thursday, Sept. 26
La Grande 3, Nyssa 2
Friday, Sept. 27
Payette 8, Four Rivers 0
Saturday, Sept. 28
McLoughlin 9, Nyssa 0
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Four Rivers 6, Riverside 1
Thursday, Sept. 26
La Grande 6, Ontario 1
Saturday, Sept. 28
McLoughlin 6, Nyssa 0
Four Rivers 8, Grant Union 0
Fruitland 9, Ontario 0
Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Adrian 3, Huntington 0
New Plymouth 3, Ontario 0
Burns 3, Vale 0
Baker 3, Nyssa 0
Thursday, Sept. 26
Jordan Valley 3, Adrian 1
Pendleton 3, Ontario 0
Friday, Sept. 27
Adrian 3, Echo 0
Cove 3, Adrian 1
Jordan Valley 3, Harper Charter 0
Vale 3, McLoughlin 1
Pendleton 3, Vale 1
Nyssa 3, McLoughlin 0
Cross Country
Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Payette Open
Boys:
First: New Plymouth
Second: Four Rivers
Third: Melba
Fourth: Vision Charter
Fifth: Idaho City
