Sports scoreboard

Football

Friday, Sept. 27

Adrian 54, Cove 12

Harper Charter 66, Jordan Valley 0

Vale 34, Lakeview 0

La Grande 36, Nyssa 12

Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Ontario 3, La Grande 1

Thursday, Sept. 26

La Grande 3, Nyssa 2

Friday, Sept. 27

Payette 8, Four Rivers 0

Saturday, Sept. 28

McLoughlin 9, Nyssa 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Four Rivers 6, Riverside 1

Thursday, Sept. 26

La Grande 6, Ontario 1

Saturday, Sept. 28

McLoughlin 6, Nyssa 0

Four Rivers 8, Grant Union 0

Fruitland 9, Ontario 0

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Adrian 3, Huntington 0

New Plymouth 3, Ontario 0

Burns 3, Vale 0

Baker 3, Nyssa 0

Thursday, Sept. 26

Jordan Valley 3, Adrian 1

Pendleton 3, Ontario 0

Friday, Sept. 27

Adrian 3, Echo 0

Cove 3, Adrian 1

Jordan Valley 3, Harper Charter 0

Vale 3, McLoughlin 1

Pendleton 3, Vale 1

Nyssa 3, McLoughlin 0

Cross Country

Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Payette Open

Boys:

First: New Plymouth

Second: Four Rivers

Third: Melba

Fourth: Vision Charter

Fifth: Idaho City

