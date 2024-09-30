Sports scoreboard

Nyssa's Ian Esplin (50) tackles La Grande's SoVann Chab during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to the Tigers at home. Nyssa's football team is 1-3 this season. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)
Football 

Friday, Sept. 27

Adrian 54, Cove 12

Harper Charter 66, Jordan Valley 0

Vale 34, Lakeview 0

La Grande 36, Nyssa 12 

Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Ontario 3, La Grande 1 

Thursday, Sept. 26

La Grande 3, Nyssa 2 

Friday, Sept. 27

Payette 8, Four Rivers 0 

Saturday, Sept. 28

McLoughlin 9, Nyssa 0

Girls Soccer 

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Four Rivers 6, Riverside 1

Thursday, Sept. 26

La Grande 6, Ontario 1

Saturday, Sept. 28

McLoughlin 6, Nyssa 0

Four Rivers 8, Grant Union 0

Fruitland 9, Ontario 0

Volleyball 

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Adrian 3, Huntington 0

New Plymouth 3, Ontario 0

Burns 3, Vale 0

Baker 3, Nyssa 0 

Thursday, Sept. 26

Jordan Valley 3, Adrian 1 

Pendleton 3, Ontario 0

Friday, Sept. 27 

Adrian 3, Echo 0

Cove 3, Adrian 1

Jordan Valley 3, Harper Charter 0

Vale 3, McLoughlin 1 

Pendleton 3, Vale 1

Nyssa 3, McLoughlin 0

Cross Country

Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Payette Open

Boys: 

First: New Plymouth

Second: Four Rivers 

Third: Melba

Fourth: Vision Charter 

Fifth: Idaho City 

Avatar photo

Steven Mitchell is a general assignment reporter with the Malheur Enterprise. He has been a journalist in eastern Oregon since 2020 and covers education, local business, housing, natural resources and sports. For questions and news tips, call 971-263-3444 or email [email protected].