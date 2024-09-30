Prep football: Nyssa falls to La Grande

NYSSA – The Nyssa Bulldogs lost 36-12 on Friday, Sept. 27, in a non-league football game against the La Grande Tigers.

Coming off a big 46-14 win over Parma the week before, the Tigers kept Nyssa’s offense in check, blocking a field goal attempt in the early going.

Nyssa, 1-3 overall, will host Yamhill-Carlton at home on Friday, Oct. 4.

Nyssa's Trevin Draper (7) tackles La Grande's Dean Fenley during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to the Tigers at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

Nyssa's Ian Esplin (50) tackles La Grande's Landon Hood during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to the Tigers at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

A Nyssa player blocks a La Grande player on Friday, Sept. 27, during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to La Grande at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

Nyssa's Julian Ross (6) and a teammate tackle a La Grande player during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to the Tigers at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

La Grande defenders block a field goal attempt by Nyssa quarterback Brayden Draper (9) on Friday, Sept. 27, during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to La Grande at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

Nyssa quarterback Brayden Draper (9) carries the ball on Friday, Sept. 27, during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to La Grande at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

Nyssa's Trevin Draper(7) tackles La Grande's Dean Fenley during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to the Tigers at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

Brayden Draper, Nyssa's sophomore quarterback, tries to shake off a swarm of La Grande defenders on Friday, Sept. 27, during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to the Tigers at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

Nyssa running back Trevin Draper runs the ball on Friday, Sept. 27, during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to the Tigers at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

JoJo Sanchez, Nyssa's head coach, watches his team carry out a play on the field on Friday, Sept. 24, during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss at home to La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

Nyssa's defense wraps up La Grande running back SoVann Chab on Friday, Sept. 27, during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to the Tigers at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

Nyssa's special teams take the ball down the field on Friday, Sept. 27, during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to the Tigers at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

Nyssa quarterback Brayden Draper (9) looks for an open receiver on Friday, Sept. 27, during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss to La Grande at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

La Grande's Weston Harris (3) and SoVann Chab (22) leap to block a pass to a Nyssa receiver on Friday, Sept. 24, during the Bulldogs' 36-12 loss at home to La Grande. (ANGIE SILLONIS/for the Enterprise)

