Ontario officials seek ordinance to reign in short-term rentals

ONTARIO – The Ontario Planning Commission is pondering a new ordinance to govern short-term rentals that include Airbnbs and other companies that are not allowed under current city code.

“Technically if we don’t get something in place and we know someone is operating one, then we have to go shut them down,” said Dan Cummings, Ontario city manager.

Now there are about eight short-term rentals operating in Ontario, said Cummings.

The planning commission is reviewing ideas for a new ordinance but has not made a decision. The commission is expected to craft a proposed ordinance and refer it to the Ontario City Council for consideration.

Cummings said an ordinance is necessary for several reasons.

For one, city code requires any short-term rental to pay the city’s Transient Occupancy Tax – just like a motel or hotel. None of the eight current short-term rentals are paying the tax,” he said.

“Two, to be able to rent them out as a commercial-type property they have to meet certain Oregon building code requirements for public safety, just like hotel rooms have to,” he said.

He said the planning panel is “looking at what kind of requirements it wants to do, if any.”

Cummings said a new ordinance is also important to foster tranquility in neighborhoods.

“Someone rents out a five- or six-bedroom house and someone shows up with eight or 10 cars. Guess what? All the neighborhood is mad because those cars take up space. You have to provide onsite parking for rooms,” he said.

He said communities that don’t create rules governing short-term rentals “end up finding out they have big problems.”

John Breidenbach, commission chair, said another concern is liability to the city if it lacks an ordinance.

“A short-term rental ordnance makes sense in terms of safety,” he said.

Breidenbach said the intent of a new ordinance is not to close short-term rentals/air B&Bs down but to allow owners to “get a license and do it right.”

“They do need to have a certificate of occupancy for that use,” he said.

