Middle school student wins parade theme contest for Ontario parade

An Ontario Middle School student wrote the winning essay for the 2024 Winter Wonderland Parade hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.

The essay by Daphne Bolley, a sixth-grader, proposed “Disney Out of the Books” as the parade theme.

Daphne’s essay earned a prize and a ride in the parade as the junior grand marshal.

The parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 7, in Ontario.

Here is Daphne’s essay:

DISNEY OUT OF THE BOOKS

My idea for the theme is to be Disney. You could call it “Disney out of the Books.”

A lot of people like Disney. Old Disney and new Disney. It overall has a bunch of fans.

You could dress kids up as Disney characters. Some people’s floats could be Disney movies, like “Alice in Wonderland,” or “Beauty and the Beast.”

You could dress up little kids as their favorite characters and have Disney characters walking around, like Sully, Alice, or Peter Pan. You could take pictures of them for the little kids.

But, lastly, you can’t forget the parade’s history. It dates back to 2000 BC. The Babylonians would celebrate Akitu by performing rituals. Parades are also important. They keep communities together and help celebrate special occasions. Parades symbolize that they show it so the public can admire it. These are my parade ideas. I hope you like them.

