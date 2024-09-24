Sports scoreboard

Football
Friday, Sept. 20
Ashland 53, Ontario 47
Adrian 46, Union 0
Harper Charter 70, Huntington 0
Jordan Valley 21, Wallowa 12
Vale 48, Baker 19
Nyssa 46, Parma 14
Boys Soccer
Thursday, Sept. 19
Ontario 9, Nyssa 1
Baker 6, Four Rivers 1
Saturday, Sept. 21
Umatilla 1, Four Rivers 0
Girls Soccer
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Umatilla 5, Nyssa 1
Thursday, Sept. 19
Ontario 10, Nyssa 2
Saturday, Sept. 21
Four Rivers 6, Umatilla 0
Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Burns 3, Nyssa 0
Thursday, Sept. 19
Jordan Valley 3, Nyssa 0
Fruitland 2, Vale 0
Weiser 2, Vale 0
Friday, Sept. 20
Nyssa 3, Ontario 1
Union 3, Adrian 0
Harper Charter 3, Huntington 1
Nyssa 3, Ontario 1
Jordan Valley 3, Rimrock 0
Saturday, Sept. 21
Adrian 3, Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 0
Prairie City/Burnt River 3, Adrian 0
Crane 3, Harper Charter 0
Cross Country
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Parma Invite
Boys:
First: Borah
Second: Cole Valley Christian
Third: Nyssa
Fourth: New Plymouth
Fifth: Wood River
Girls:
First: Borah
Second: Cole Valley Christian
Third: Wood River
Fourth: Parma
Fifth: Nyssa
