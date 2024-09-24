Sports scoreboard

Football

Friday, Sept. 20

Ashland 53, Ontario 47

Adrian 46, Union 0

Harper Charter 70, Huntington 0

Jordan Valley 21, Wallowa 12

Vale 48, Baker 19

Nyssa 46, Parma 14

Boys Soccer

Thursday, Sept. 19

Ontario 9, Nyssa 1

Baker 6, Four Rivers 1

Saturday, Sept. 21

Umatilla 1, Four Rivers 0

Girls Soccer

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Umatilla 5, Nyssa 1

Thursday, Sept. 19

Ontario 10, Nyssa 2

Saturday, Sept. 21

Four Rivers 6, Umatilla 0

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Burns 3, Nyssa 0

Thursday, Sept. 19

Jordan Valley 3, Nyssa 0

Fruitland 2, Vale 0

Weiser 2, Vale 0

Friday, Sept. 20

Nyssa 3, Ontario 1

Union 3, Adrian 0

Harper Charter 3, Huntington 1

Nyssa 3, Ontario 1

Jordan Valley 3, Rimrock 0

Saturday, Sept. 21

Adrian 3, Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 0

Prairie City/Burnt River 3, Adrian 0

Crane 3, Harper Charter 0

Cross Country

Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Parma Invite

Boys:

First: Borah

Second: Cole Valley Christian

Third: Nyssa

Fourth: New Plymouth

Fifth: Wood River

Girls:

First: Borah

Second: Cole Valley Christian

Third: Wood River

Fourth: Parma

Fifth: Nyssa

