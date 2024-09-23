Obituary for the Enterprise, for the week of September 23, 2024: Elizabeth (Ann) Kindschy

Elizabeth (Ann) Laurance Kindschy

Oct. 21, 1938 – Sept 12, 2024

Ann was born in Ontario, Oregon to Herman and Maria McElroy Laurance, the oldest of their three girls. She was raised and lived her life in Vale, only being gone for her time at college. She graduated from Vale High School, then went on to get her degree from the College of Idaho. She taught school at Harper in the late ’60s and later did substitute teaching in Vale.

In 1961, she married Robert (Bob) Kindschy, who came to Vale working for the BLM. They soon bought a farm outside of Vale near her parents’ farm. They lived in the same house on that farm for the rest of their lives. She loved the country life and her horses. She was proud of the fact that she had been on a horse every year of her life. Bob was a wildlife biologist and they always had pets, including a bobcat (Tiger) for sixteen years. Ann would work cattle, farm, and drive truck, whatever was needed.

Family was important to her, and there was a lot of family around. She was blessed to have her parents, Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles and cousins close by.

Ann is survived by her sisters, Hannah (Nancy) Levanger of Vale and Mary McBride of Jamieson. Her son, Rob Kindschy of Vale. Grandchildren Emma and Gabe Kindschy of Vale. Hannah Lovelady Crawford of McCall, ID and Scott Lovelady of Burns. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Maria Laurance, her husband Bob Kindschy, and her daughter Maria Kindschy Lovelady.

A rosary in her honor is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Patrick’s Church in Vale. The funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 25th at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s.

