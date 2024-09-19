Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of September 19, 2024

Wanted: I buy large Black Walnut trees as well as other large hardwoods.

I am NOT interested in the removal of healthy shade trees, rather, I purchase trees that must come down for other reasons such as safety, health, or construction. When a Walnut tree dies, it loses over half its value within one year due to the cracking of the trunk. Call Anthony @ River Valley Woodworks @ 208-559-1651

