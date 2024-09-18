Coming Up: Car show, music, chili cook-off spice up scene at Adrian park

Party at the Park

The 15th Annual Two Rivers Park Celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Adrian. The event will feature a classic car show, tractor show, a raffle, chili cook-off, live music and food booths. For information on the car show and the chili cookoff, contact Tammy at 541-212-9503. To learn more about tractor show contact Tina at 208-250-3737. For booth space, call 208-573-3272.

Calligraphy on stage

Sora Shodo, a performance artist who creates Japanese calligraphy works to music, will appear Friday, Sept. 27, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets will include a bento box dinner, starting at 6 p.m. with the meal provided by Matsy’s.

Tickets for dinner and the show cost $60, while show admission alone is $15-$20. For information, call 541-889-8191.

Brats and more

There will be beer, food, a gun raffle and music at an Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale. The event runs from 4 to 10 p.m., with food offerings up to 7 p.m., including brats, sauerkraut, pretzels, and dessert. There also will be beverages including beer and wine. Proceeds go toward the new roof for the parish hall.

Horse clinic on tap

There will be classes and clinics on an array of riding skills and competitions with prizes and buckles at the Bridles and Bibles Open Western Horse Show Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario. There are age groups from kids to adults, and the cost is $15 per class with a $75 cap per rider, with a discount for FFA, 4-H and Treasure Valley Community College students. For more information, call 541-216-1635 or email [email protected].

MEETINGS

Sunday, Sept. 22

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion & Auxiliary Post 96, 436 Main St. N., Vale.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.