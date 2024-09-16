Wyden lauds progress of Owyhee Canyonlands legislation

VALE – Legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden to protect the Owyhee Canyonlands cleared a major milestone recently.

Wyden announced Monday, Sept. 16, that the Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act is now on the U.S. Senate calendar. That means the legislation will be presented before the full Senate to be debated.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York), will choose what day the bill will be debated.

Hank Stern, Wyden’s spokesman, said the bill will be debated “most likely” by the end of the year.

Wyden hailed the inclusion of the bill on the Senate calendar as a major victory.

“Bottom line, the Senate is ready to act on this groundbreaking bill that represents the hopes and hard work of everybody in the local community,” he said.

Wyden crafted the bill in 2019, after spearheading negotiations between ranchers, residents, conservationists and environmental groups.

The bill stalled in the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and National Resources twice. The bill, though, made it through the committee in July, 2023.

The bill provides a grazing management program for the canyonlands and sets aside wilderness areas. The bill also places land in a trust for the Burns Paiute Tribe in Malheur County. The legislation places 1.1 million acres of the canyonlands into a protected status, including a 15-mile stretch of the Owyhee River.

During the past year a coalition of environmental and conservation groups sought to create an alternative to Wyden’s legislation by seeking a national monument.

In August, Gov. Tina Kotek sent a letter to President Joseph Biden, Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley urging them to designate the canyonlands a national monument under the Antiquities Act.

Wyden said the move to the Senate floor is significant in two ways.

“The bill is the first in either chamber of Congress to get a favorable committee vote. This bill will also be the first to be placed on the calendar of either chamber of Congress,” he said.

