Vale uses solid defense and explosive offense to roll Ontario, 62-10

VALE – Viking running back Kase Schaffeld rushed for 116 yards and scored three touchdowns while quarterback Brooks Aldred tossed two scoring strikes and ran for another as Vale rolled past Ontario 62-10 in a non-league prep football game, Friday, Sept. 13.

Vale’s Landon Haberman piled up 106 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown as the Vikings (3-0) shrugged off a slow start to clinch the win.

“They are good,” Ontario coach Greg Simmons said about the Vikings.

The Vale defense once again proved pivotal, holding the Tigers to just 39 yards of total offense in the second half.

“That was a complete team victory. A lot of things went right,” said Vale coach Jeff Aldred.

Vale scored first, on Schaffeld’s 1-yard run. Schaffeld’s point after sprint pushed the home team ahead 8-0 early in the first quarter.

The Tigers struck back on the ensuing kickoff. Ontario’s Zach Bolen returned the kickoff for a touchdown to slash the Vale lead to 8-7 with 8:36 to go in the first stanza.

Ontario added a field goal later in the first quarter but that would be the end of its offensive output for the contest.

Meanwhile Vale racked up 16 points in the first quarter and added 22 in the second frame for a 38-10 advantage at halftime.

“We executed well and we were physical,” said Schaffeld after the game.

Brooks Aldred said the Vikings have team “chemistry built in.”

“We just do our thing and execute,” he said.

Aldred finished the night 6 of 11 for 103 yards passing.

Vale, now ranked No. 2 in Class 3A ranks by the Oregon School Activities Association, will face Baker, Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at home in a non-league contest. Ontario (1-2) will play Ashland in Ashland in a non-league game.

Vale’s Canon Hiatt (13) reaches out for a pass on the way to a touchdown against Ontario, Friday, Sept. 13. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Thomas Rodriguez (1) races for a big gain against Ontario, Friday, Sept. 13, in a non-league football game. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ontario’s Georgie Rodriguez (3) takes the hand off from quarterback Diego Rodriguez during first half action against Vale, Friday, Sept. 13. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ontario’s Georgie Rodriguez (3) is stopped by the Viking defense, Friday, Sept. 13, in a non-league prep football game. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Skyler Cade (12) tries to maneuver past Ontario’s Zach Bolen (17) during their football game, Friday, Sept. 13. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ontario quarterback Diego Rodriguez (8) throws downfield against Vale, Friday, Sept. 13. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Jake DeVos (44) closes in on Ontario’s Georgie Rodriguez (3) during their game Friday, Sept. 13. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ontario tacklers bring down Vale’s Kase Schaffeld (4). (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Skyler Cade (12) looks for an open running lane against Ontario, Friday, Sept. 13. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Kase Schaffeld (4), Brooks Aldred (9), Skyler Cade (12) and Gino Longoni (55) march to midfield for the opening toss during a game with Ontario, Friday, Sept. 13. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Kase Schaffeld (4) sprints downfield against Ontario, Friday, Sept. 13. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Kase Schaffeld (4) tries to untangle from an Ontario tackler during their game Friday, Sept. 13. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ontario’s Georgie Rodriguez (3) falls forward for a short gain against Vale, Friday, Sept. 13. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

