Vale residents, first responders remember deadly terrorist attacks in special ceremony

VALE – Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson remembers clearly where he was when he learned the World Trade Center in New York City was destroyed in a terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I was living just outside of Detroit, working for Ford. I had the day off. I was listening to the radio and it came over,” he said.

Johnson said he spent the rest of the day in a state of shock.

Johnson was among more than 45 people who attended a 9/11 Memorial ceremony at the Vale Christian Church, Wednesday, Sept. 11. Many can probably relate to Johnson’s reaction when the news of the terrorist attacks flashed across TV screens and radio transmitters that bright, clear day 23 years ago.

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando, who is a member of the American Legion Post 96, speaks during a memorial ceremony, Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Vale Christian Church. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The memorial event. sponsored by the Vale Community Coalition, the American Legion Post 96, the City of Vale and the Vale Chamber of Commerce, was designed to remember those who died that fateful day.

The event included a barbecue, live music and special ceremonies – including one by the American Legion Post 96 honor guard – commemorating the local and national first responders.

Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, 2001 after four civilian airliners were hijacked. More than 400 first responders – firefighters, police and military personal – also died that day in New York City, Arlington County, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Cathy Zacharias, Vale Chamber of Commerce president and local business owner stands during the singing of the national anthem during a ceremony honoring those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Johnson said the small-town memorial event is important because, over time, memories can fade.

“I think we can forget how brutal it was. How barbaric it was and I think that part is important to remember,” he said.

Cathy Zacharias, Vale Chamber of Commerce president and local business owner, said she felt compelled to attend this year’s event more than in the past because of the work local first responders did on the wildfires in July.

Local residents bow their heads in prayer during a memorial ceremony marking the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

“Our first responders are always there to help us out and basically put their lives on the line for us,” said Zacharias.

Vale resident Christine Phillips said the event was inspiring.

A member of the American Legion Post 96 honor guard stands ready to post the colors during a memorial ceremony at the Vale Christian Church marking the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

“It just made me feel very blessed that we have so many amazing first responders in our community,” she said.

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando, who helped organize the event, said the memorial ceremony is important.

“It is a community event put on so we can remember that important time in American history,” he said.



News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

