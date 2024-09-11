‘Person of interest’ named in allegation of felony theft from Nyssa school employees union

NYSSA – The Nyssa Police Department is investigating an allegation of felony theft from the local school employees union.

Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou said Wednesday, Sept. 4, that a “person of interest” has been named in an investigation alleging that more than $1,000 was stolen from the local branch of Oregon School Employees Union, which represents classified employees.

Ballou declined to name the “person of interest.” He said a police report was filed on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Ballou said Sgt. Greg Armenta with the Nyssa Police Department is investigating.

He said school employee union officials filed the report.

Cindy Ramos, the president of the school employees union, which covers instructional assistants, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers, did not respond to requests for comment.

Richard Smutz, a field representative with the school employees union, declined to comment. The field representative of the union and local leaders help protect the union member’s rights if they have an issue at work, according to the union website.

Ryan Hawkins, the Nyssa School District superintendent, said the union is unaffiliated with the school district.

According to the OSEA website, the union is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers and the Oregon American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.

The union represents more than 24,000 education employees across Oregon.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.