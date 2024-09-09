Vale hammers La Grande in prep football action while Ontario, Adrian roll for wins

VALE – Kase Schaffeld ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Brooks Aldred tossed two scoring strikes to lead Vale past La Grande, 30-8, in a non-league prep football contest Friday, Sept. 6.

“Overall I was pleased with how we played,” said Vale varsity football coach Jeff Aldred.

Landon Haberman’s 63-yard touchdown sprint kicked off the scoring for the Vikings and put them ahead 6-0 early in the first quarter.

While Vale’s offense thrived in the first half, the Viking defense limited La Grande to just nine yards of offense in the second half.

“We created a lot of negative plays. Our run defense was outstanding again. We limited their big plays,” said Aldred.

Brooks Aldred finished the night 8 of 21 for 78 yards.

Vale built a 24-8 lead by halftime and added another touchdown and a two-point conversion in the third stanza to cement the win.

Meanwhile, Ontario improved to 1-1 after rolling past Nyssa, 49-0, in a non-league game Friday, Sept. 6, while Adrian (2-0) crushed Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood, 76-0, in an eight-man non-league tilt Friday afternoon.

Vale will face Ontario at home, Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Nyssa (0-1) will play Payette, in Payette Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. The Antelopes will be on the road Saturday, Sept. 14, with a non-league game against Grace, Idaho.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell

