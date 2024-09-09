Sports scoreboard

Adrian's Zeke Beyes fights through defenders on Friday, Sept. 6. The Lopes finished 76-0 over the visiting Washington team of Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)
Football 

Friday, Sept. 6 

Vale 30, La Grande 8 

Ontario 49, Nyssa 0 

Adrian 76, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood 0 

Harper Charter 53, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 6 

Jordan Valley 19, Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 6 

Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 3 

McLoughlin 11, Nyssa 0

Friday, Sept. 6

Ontario 0, Crook County 0

Saturday, Sept. 7 

Cottage Grove 3, Ontario 0

Girls Soccer 

Tuesday, Sept. 3 

McLoughlin 8, Nyssa 0 

Thursday, Sept. 5 

Four Rivers 10, Grant Union 0

Friday, Sept. 6 

Ontario 1, Crook County 1

Saturday, Sept. 7 

Grant Union 4, Nyssa 0 

Seaside 1, Ontario 0 

Volleyball 

Tuesday, Sept. 3 

Nampa Christian 3, Nyssa 0 

Ontario 3, Caldwell 1 

Wednesday, Sept. 4 

Jordan Valley 3, Notus 0

Thursday, Sept. 5 

Powder Valley 2, Vale 0 

Vale 2, New Plymouth 0

Vallivue 3, Ontario 1 

Friday, Sept. 6 

Adrian 3, Jordan Valley 1 

Saturday, Sept. 7 

Crane 3, Adrian 0 

Central Christian 3, Adrian 2 

Prairie City/Burnt River 2, Harper Charter 0

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 2, Harper Charter 0

