Sports scoreboard

Football
Friday, Sept. 6
Vale 30, La Grande 8
Ontario 49, Nyssa 0
Adrian 76, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood 0
Harper Charter 53, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 6
Jordan Valley 19, Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 6
Boys Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 3
McLoughlin 11, Nyssa 0
Friday, Sept. 6
Ontario 0, Crook County 0
Saturday, Sept. 7
Cottage Grove 3, Ontario 0
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 3
McLoughlin 8, Nyssa 0
Thursday, Sept. 5
Four Rivers 10, Grant Union 0
Friday, Sept. 6
Ontario 1, Crook County 1
Saturday, Sept. 7
Grant Union 4, Nyssa 0
Seaside 1, Ontario 0
Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Nampa Christian 3, Nyssa 0
Ontario 3, Caldwell 1
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Jordan Valley 3, Notus 0
Thursday, Sept. 5
Powder Valley 2, Vale 0
Vale 2, New Plymouth 0
Vallivue 3, Ontario 1
Friday, Sept. 6
Adrian 3, Jordan Valley 1
Saturday, Sept. 7
Crane 3, Adrian 0
Central Christian 3, Adrian 2
Prairie City/Burnt River 2, Harper Charter 0
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 2, Harper Charter 0
