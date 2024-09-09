Sports scoreboard

Football

Friday, Sept. 6

Vale 30, La Grande 8

Ontario 49, Nyssa 0

Adrian 76, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood 0

Harper Charter 53, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 6

Jordan Valley 19, Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 6

Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 3

McLoughlin 11, Nyssa 0

Friday, Sept. 6

Ontario 0, Crook County 0

Saturday, Sept. 7

Cottage Grove 3, Ontario 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 3

McLoughlin 8, Nyssa 0

Thursday, Sept. 5

Four Rivers 10, Grant Union 0

Friday, Sept. 6

Ontario 1, Crook County 1

Saturday, Sept. 7

Grant Union 4, Nyssa 0

Seaside 1, Ontario 0

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Nampa Christian 3, Nyssa 0

Ontario 3, Caldwell 1

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Jordan Valley 3, Notus 0

Thursday, Sept. 5

Powder Valley 2, Vale 0

Vale 2, New Plymouth 0

Vallivue 3, Ontario 1

Friday, Sept. 6

Adrian 3, Jordan Valley 1

Saturday, Sept. 7

Crane 3, Adrian 0

Central Christian 3, Adrian 2

Prairie City/Burnt River 2, Harper Charter 0

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 2, Harper Charter 0

