Ceremony to honor 9/11 first responders slated in Vale

VALE – Malheur County residents are invited to a ceremony at Vale’s Wadleigh Park to mark the 23rd anniversary of the deadly Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The fourth annual 9/11 memorial event begins at 5 p.m. and goes to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The event includes a barbecue, live music and special ceremonies commemorating the commitment of national and local first responders.

The event is sponsored by the Vale Community Coalition, the American Legion Post 96, the City of Vale and the Vale Chamber of Commerce.

“As former military and former first responder I think it is important we don’t forget the fallen. It also gives us a chance to honor the local first responders and military,” said Tom Vialpando, one of the organizers of the event and mayor of Vale.

Vialpando said the American Legion will present the colors and then there will be a prayer during the ceremony.

Local musician Jim Stewart will provide music for the event.

The menu will include hot dogs and hamburgers, chips and bottled water.

First responders and active duty military, Guard and Reserve members eat for free.

For everyone else, the cost is $6 for a hamburger and $5 for a hot dog.

“It is just something near and dear that I think our nation and local community can definitely grasp onto. It is also so what happened doesn’t go forgotten,” said Vialpando.

Proceeds from the event go to fund the 2025 Patriot Day ceremony, he said.

“Everybody is welcome. This is a way our community can come together to support our local first responders and our military,” said Vialpando.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

