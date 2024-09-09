Antelopes stampede Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood, 76-0.

ADRIAN – The Antelopes didn’t waste any time Friday in a non-league football game against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood.

Adrian took control early and never looked back on the way to a 76-0 win against outmanned Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood.

The Antelopes (2-0) will travel this weekend to play Grace, Idaho, Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m.

Adrian quarterback Silvestre Rico outruns a defender to score on Friday, Sept. 6. The Lopes finished 76-0 over the visiting Washington team of Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Adrian defender forces a fumble on Friday, Sept. 6. The Lopes finished 76-0 over the visiting Washington team of Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian quarterback Trey Bayes (3) looks for an open receiver while Rance Jordan (25) prepares to block during their game against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood, Friday, Sept. 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Silvestre Rico (10) scrambles away from a duo of Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood tacklers. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Kash Morford searches for an open running lane against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood, Friday, Sept. 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Zeke Bayes (22) makes a block during a game against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood, Friday, Sept. 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Trey Bayes (3) takes the ball downfield against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood, Friday, Sept. 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Kash Morford (8) tries to shrug off Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood tacklers during a prep football game Friday, Sept. 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

An Adrian player stops a runner from Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The Adrian 8-man football team is now 2-0 after a convincing win over Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood, Friday, Sept. 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Trey Bayes (3) tackles a Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood runner. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Silvestre Rico (10) pulls down a pass during a game against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood, Friday, Sept. 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood quarterback Mason Ramsay tries for a pass while Adrian’s Chase Franklin (7) closes in. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Colten Bayes (14) rushes for extra yards against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood, Friday, Sept. 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Kash Morford (8) and teammate Rance Jordan (25) tackle Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood’s Carson Ramsay during their game, Friday, Sept. 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

