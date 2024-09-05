Man hit by train in Vale suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries

VALE – An unidentified man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a train in the west part of Vale on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Vale Fire & Ambulance spokesman Wally Whitaker said medical crews were dispatched to the scene just west of the Graham Boulevard railroad crossing at about 8 p.m.

Whitaker said the man was transported by Life Flight to a Boise-area hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.

Whitaker said the man was lying on the train tracks.

“Apparently he was in between the rails. The conductor thought he was a tarp and when he realized it was somebody he couldn’t get stopped,” said Whitaker.

He said the man is in his late 20s or early 30s.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

