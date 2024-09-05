Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of September 5, 2024

Help Wanted

Individual to work on a small cow/calf operation and feedlot.

Possible housing available. Call 208-741-6850

*****

Harper School District is accepting applications for a Special Education Paraprofessional position in the 2024-2025 school year. Position is 7.5 hours per day with an hourly pay of $21.28-$25.43 DOE (does not include health benefits). Applicants must obtain paraprofessional certification, completed two years of college or have an Associate’s Degree. To access a classified application visit www.harpersd.org or call 541-358-2473, open until filled. Harper School District is an equal opportunity employer.

*****

Wanted: I buy large Black Walnut trees as well as other large hardwoods.

I am NOT interested in the removal of healthy shade trees, rather, I purchase trees that must come down for other reasons such as safety, health, or construction. When a Walnut tree dies, it loses over half its value within one year due to the cracking of the trunk. Call Anthony @ River Valley Woodworks @ 208-559-1651

*****

*****

