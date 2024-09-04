Vale Book Club set for new season of reading

The Vale Book Club, resuming its meetings after a summer break, will discuss “The Covenant of Water” and other summer reading on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Carol Spears will host the meeting at 7 p.m. at 683 Cottage St. N. in Vale.

“The Covenant of Water,” by physician and professor Abraham Verghese, tells the tale of a family in the Kerala state of India that suffers drowning deaths over three generations. The affliction, which they refer to as “The Condition,” is eventually found to be an inherited disorder.

The tale explores themes of faith, love and loss, and family ties amid changing political and cultural times in India. It was a New York Times bestseller and a selection for Oprah’s Book Club.

The Vale club has finalized its selections for the 2024-25 meeting schedule. After “Covenant of Water,” the schedule is:

Oct. 3 – “One Long River of Song” by Brian Doyle.

Nov. 7 – “Tracks” by Robyn Davison.

Dec. 5 – “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

Jan. 2- “Elizabeth Is Missing” by Emma Healey.

Feb. 6 – “The Women” by Kristen Hanna.

March 6 – “The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson.

April 3 – “Scribbling The Cat” by Alexander Fuller.

May 8 – “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.

Planned for next summer’s reading is “Cutting for Stone” by Abraham Verghese.

For information about the club, call Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell,208-739-6777.

The books are provided through the Vale Library so no purchase is necessary.

