Obituaries for the Enterprise, for the week of September 4, 2024: Dixie Broussard

Dixie Marie Broussard

May 31, 1931 – Aug 15, 2024

Our beloved mother, Dixie Marie (Lewin-Veristain) Broussard passed away peacefully at age 93 on August 15, 2024 at Brookdale Oswego Springs in Portland, OR. Surrounded by loving family, she treasured every moment spent with her loved ones.

Her legacy included our family’s love of singing music and hymns, growing flowers, celebrating holidays, preparing and eating special foods, reading good books, enjoying classic movies and telling silly jokes.

She was born in Nampa, ID on May 31, 1931 to parents Clarence and Hazel Lewin (Buckley) and was one of six children, all of whom preceded her in death. Dixie graduated from Vale Union High School and Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario OR with a degree in Accounting and continued her education at Portland State University.

She married Marcos Veristain in 1949 and raised their five children in Vale and Ontario. They divorced in 1972 and Dixie was married to James Broussard until his passing in 2003. They lived in southern CA and travels included trips to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East where her husband was employed by Aramco.

Dixie was proud of her accounting skills and was employed by Ore-Ida Foods, Oregon Health Sciences University and the City of Costa Mesa. Her beautiful singing voice was heard in all those communities and she loved performing with choirs such as Sweet Adeline’s.

Dixie leaves behind her children, Lynda (Peter) Dallman of White Salmon WA , Dot Veristain of McMinnville OR, Diana (Scott) Jensen of Hells Canyon, OR and Barry (Leslie) Veristain of Portland ,OR along with twelve grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Broussard, her son, Mark Veristain (Loveta) of Idaho City ID and granddaughters Heather Veristain and Grace Lawrence. Dixie’s ashes will be interred at Valley View Cemetery in Vale, Oregon at 10:00 a.m. MST on September 28, 2024. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Oregon Health Sciences University or a favorite charity in her name.

For those who would like to leave a condolence on line, you may do so at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com

