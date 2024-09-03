Vikings overpower reigning Class 3A football champions, 29-6

VALE – The Vale High School varsity football team notched its first victory of the year Saturday, Aug. 31, with a 29-6 non-league victory over defending Class 3A champion Cascade Christian.

Kase Schaffeld scored three touchdowns and piled up 252 yards on the ground to lead the Vikings and help Vale snap Cascade Christian’s 26-game win streak.’

Vale lost to Cascade Christian, 27-26, in a second-round playoff contest in 2023.

“He (Schaffeld) kind of took over a little bit,” said Vale coach Jeff Aldred.

Vale racked up 340 yards of total offense, grabbed an early 8-0 lead and never looked back. Landon Haberman also scored a touchdown for the Vikings.

“Once we got into the flow of the game, we really established the run,” said Aldred.

The road win was significant for the Vikings as a way to build momentum going into their second, non-league game of the season in La Grande, Friday, Sep. 6, at 7 p.m.

Aldred, who is firmly focused on a one-game-at-a-time philosophy, said the win was a great start but his team needs to focus on the Tigers.

“I think we have to have a short memory. We have to focus on what we can do better. La Grande handled Astoria pretty easily,” said Aldred.

La Grande beat Astoria, 32-0, Aug. 30, in a non-league game.

Vale’s defense also proved to be steady, said Aldred. Several times, he said, Cascade Christian was inside the Vale 30 and in scoring range before Vale’s defense scuttled the drives.

“Defensively we were outstanding. We were everywhere. We have a good mix of size and speed,” said Aldred.

Meanwhile, Ontario will travel to Nyssa for a Friday, Sept. 6, grid-iron non-league contest. The game will be Nyssa’s first of the season while Ontario is 0-1 after losing 41-32 to Burns Aug. 30.

Adrian is 1-0 after overpowering Camas Valley, 80-20 at the Dufur Classic at Dufur High School, Saturday, Aug. 31. The Antelopes will face Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood at 3 p.m. at Adrian High School, Friday, Sept. 6.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

