Coming Up: Air competition, history talk, film tips on tap in Malheur County

Here’s a look at events and meetings coming up across Malheur County in September.

FLYING: The Oregon Trail Short Takeoff and Landing competition will showcase pilot skills and short runways Sept. 6-7 at the Ontario Airport. Practice runs are 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday and the main event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at nationalstol.com/oregontrail or at the gate.

FILMS: The Drexel H. Foundation’s crash course in film making is coming up on Friday, Sept. 6, starting at 6 p.m. The action takes place at the Rex Theater in downtown Vale. This event is followed up by the Children’s Film Festival at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23, including a contest with prizes for original films. For more information, call 541-473-3470 or visit www.thedrexelfoundation.org.

PARTY: The Malheur Democrats will hold an open meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1059 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, to discuss Malheur County Fair participation, precinct positions, and bylaws review. The group is seeking ideas for pre-election activities. Anyone interested can attend. For information, call Lucy Hutchens, chair, at 208-739-6954.

HISTORY: Dennis Savage will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, Sept. 12, meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society. The meeting, held at the Vale Senior Citizen and Community Center, starts with lunch at 11:30 p.m. and the program at noon. Lunch costs $15 and includes enchiladas, rice, beans, salad and dessert.

Savage is a former teacher, principal and superintendent of the Nyssa School District. He will talk about the Savage family history in Malheur County, as well as tales of Nyssa history.

TOTS: The annual Tater Tots Festival will feature live music, a car show and creative potato recipes Sept. 20-21 at Lions Park in Ontario. The fest runs from 2 to 10 p.m. the first day and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. the second day. Revitalize Ontario is organizing the event, which also will feature a wine and beer garden. For the kids, there will be a children’s playground, and, weather permitting, fun at the splash pad.

PLAY BALL: Treasure Valley Community College will honor long-time coach and athletic director Rick Baumann by dedicating the Chukars’ baseball field to him on Saturday, Sept. 21. The festivities start with an alumni baseball game at 12 noon, a dedication ceremony at 2:30 p.m., after the game; a TVCC fall ballgame with the Sockeyes baseball team at 4 p.m.; and a reception from 4:15 to 6 p.m. at the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

INK: Sora Shodo, a performance artist who creates Japanese calligraphy works to music, will appear Friday, Sept. 27, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets will include a bento box dinner, starting at 6 p.m. with the meal provided by Matsy’s.

Tickets for dinner and the show cost $60, while show admission alone is $15-$20. For information, call 541-889-8191.

MEETINGS

Sunday, Sept. 8

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion & Auxiliary Post 96, 436 Main St. N., Vale.

Monday, Sept. 9

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 3:30 p.m., cemetery office.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 8 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale. On the agenda: water reports and other district business.

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Send meeting and event information to [email protected].

