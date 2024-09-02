Portland artist to demonstrate Japanese calligraphy

A Portland performance artist will demonstrate her Japanese calligraphy process on Friday, Sept. 27, at Four River Cultural Center’s Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theatre.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

There also will be a dinner at 6 p.m. with bento boxes from the Ontario restaurant Matsy’s and sake samplers. Dinners are limited, however, so those tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tickets for dinner and the show cost $60. Dinner tickets must be purchased ahead of time. The performance alone cost $15 to $20. For more information, call 541-889-8191.

The artist, Sora Shodo, will create her calligraphy art while accompanied by a musician, Calin Matei, a multi-instrumentalist, who plays everything from the guitar and banjo to the violin and bamboo flute.

Shodo, born in Japan, has been practicing Shodo, a Japanese calligraphy style, since she was a child. She said her performances are impromptu and based on what she feels and the energy from the audience.

She said she uses Shodo in her name because not many Americans know about it. In her shows, she talks about the artform and its background. The artwork she creates during the performance will be for sale after the show.

Shodo is looking forward to performing at the cultural center. She said she stopped by Four Rivers on the way back from a performance in Boise and fell in love with what the museum does to honor different cultures in the area, including the Mexican, Native American and Japanese cultures that play a role in the region’s history.

“I’m really looking forward to performing there,” she said, “just for the culture.”

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.