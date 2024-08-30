National flight competition heading to Ontario Airport

Pilots at the Ontario Airport will only need a portion of the airport’s grassy runway during the Oregon Trail Short Takeoff and Landing competition.

The two-day event, which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 6, will feature pilots showcasing their skill in taking off and landing on the shortest amount of runway.

A panel of judges rate each pilot’s performance and how they execute the takeoff and landing. The event is expected to draw local pilots and others from across the country, according to Andy Wood, airport manager.

On the final day of the event, there will be an awards dinner where the judges hand out trophies to the pilots.

Wood said this is the first year the airport will be hosting the event, which is part of a national competition. The gates open Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m., and general admission tickets are $15 through Sunday, Aug. 25. Beginning Monday, Aug. 26 tickets will be $20. Kids 12 and under are free. One ticket covers both days of the event. Tickets can be purchased online.

Competitor practice is from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and the competition begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 6 p.m.

Wood said there will be food trucks at the event, and camping for the event is available for $100 for Thursday through Sunday. The camping fee includes admission to the event. Camping is only available through reservations, according to the event website.

Wood said he hopes to have the competition in Ontario every year as it promotes tourism in the area.

Wood said local groups, clubs or schools are welcome to contact him and set up a time for a tour of the airport. For more information, call 541-709-7651.

