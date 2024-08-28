Obituaries for the Enterprise, for the week of August 28, 2024: Gary Williams, Clayton Michael Eddy, Evelyn Dentinger, and Sandra Webster

Gary Deane Williams

Nov 29, 1940 – Aug 6, 2024

Gary was born November 29, 1940, to Drex and Irene Williams of Juntura, Oregon. Gary couldn’t wait to start life and was born premature, weighing a whopping 4 pounds. The story goes that Gary was so tiny he was brought home in a shoebox.

Gary grew up ranching with his parents Drex and Irene Williams and his brother Bill in Juntura, Oregon. He met his future wife, June McClure, while they were both in high school traveling back and forth between Ontario, Harper, and Juntura.

After graduating, both Gary and June went to Oregon State University, where Gary participated in Crew (rowing), studying and having a lot of fun. Gary returned to the ranch, married June and had three children, Scott, Brad and DeeAnn. After Drex and Irene retired, Gary and Bill ran the ranch together but eventually decided to split the outfit and run their own ranches.

In 1985, Gary sold the ranch to his two sons Scott and Brad. He then moved to Lincoln City, Oregon where he obtained his real estate license and sold houses for Century 21. He greatly enjoyed living and working on the Oregon Coast until he was in a boating accident in 1988 that claimed the life of his best friend Callie. Gary then moved back to Juntura where he lived for the next 36 years. He spent time helping his sons and his brother on the Williams’ Ranches and later helping the Butler ranch during the summer months in Donnelly, Idaho.

Gary loved welding, waterskiing, watching sports, and the occasional travel with the Oregon Cattleman’s Association. He was an avid supporter of the local school sports programs and attended many Crane High School sporting events.

Gary was known for his quick wit, mischievous smile, and heartly laughter. He was endlessly proud of all three of his kids, his grandkids, and his great grandkids.

Gary is proceeded in death by his parents Drex and Irene Williams, brother Bill and granddaughter Kelley Smith. He is survived by his sons Scott (Mary) Williams, Brad (Ginny)Williams, daughter DeeAnn Davis (Dezi), grandchildren Jesse, Elissa, Casey, Anna, CJ, Danielle, Erin, Evan, McKennah, Lane and nine great-grandchildren.

Services: Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel, 78 NW 1st Ave, Ontario Oregon. August 30, 2024 at 11:00 am

*****

Clayton Michael Eddy

Aug 23, 1949 – Aug 18, 2024

Clayton Michael (Mike) Eddy passed away at his home in Vale on August 18, 2024, attended to by members of his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale on August 30 at 1:00 PM.

Mike was born in Ontario, Oregon on August 23, 1949 to parents Clayton and Jean Eddy. Other than college and military training, he lived his entire life in Vale, Oregon. He graduated from Vale High School in 1967, after helping lead the football team to a State Championship. He then began his college career at Treasure Valley Community College and subsequently graduated from Eastern Oregon University. During those college years Mike also married the true love of his life, Tami Tropf in 1968. They absolutely adored each other for 30 years until Tami’s sudden and tragic passing in 1998.

Also during Mike’s college career came an interruption for brief stints in Texas and Colorado for training in the Idaho Air National Guard. He served six years as a radar technician. After finishing college, Mike and Tami moved back to Vale and began long careers in education and raised a family.

Mike began his teaching journey at Willowcreek Elementary School and ended it nearly 40 years later when he retired in 2009 from Harper Charter School. During this time as both a trusted teacher and revered football coach, Mike positively influenced and had a profound effect on literally hundreds of students. Former students and players named their children after him, modeled his demeanor and values, and continued to seek him out for guidance and advice years after they left school. Each spring and summer, Mike received countless invitations to graduations and weddings, and he always responded. He was just as good a friend and mentor to his co-workers and fellow coaches.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved farming, hunting, fishing, and just exploring the mountains and desert, always with family and friends in tow. He loved deer hunting around Vale, Bighorn Sheep hunting in the Owyhees, elk hunting in Unity (always staying at lifelong friend Mike Olsen’s cabin), and fishing in Alaska. After his first visit to Alaska 35 years ago, Mike fell in love with the state and visited many times over the years. He loved sharing his experiences with family, especially his grandsons who received a special trip with Grandpa when they turned 12. He also enjoyed travel to other locations and especially loved his trips to Ireland and to see his Notre Dame team play in South Bend, accompanied by his brother Bob.

As much as Mike enjoyed other aspects of his life, family was what really mattered to him. He was a conscientious and caring son and an adoring husband. As a brother, he was second to none and helped the four siblings form an unshakable bond. As a father he was kind, understanding, patient, and always there when needed, no matter the crisis. Mike was a devoted and loving grandfather and a trusted friend throughout the Vale community and beyond.

Mike is survived by his children, sons Tim (Jenny) of Vale, Pat (Amy) of Vale, and Dennis (Chelsie) of Ontario; daughter J.J. Gonzalez (Michael) of Meridian, Idaho; brothers Bob of Minden, Nevada and Joe (Karen) of Boardman, Oregon; sister Toni Feist (Kevin) of Eugene, Oregon; sister-in-law Sandee Larson (John) of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren Dawson, Dallin, Damick, Tyson, Aydin, Sean, Adlie, Brody, and Deegan; great grandchildren Jaxson, Alexis, Gage, and Davis; ten nieces and nephews; and friends too numerous to count. Mike cherished family above all else in his life and his family will miss him tremendously!

*****

Evelyn May Dentinger

Nov 12, 1939 – Aug 17, 2024

Evelyn May (Martin) Dentinger was born on November 12, 1939, in Nyssa, Oregon to Beryl and Opal Martin. She was the first born of their three children, which included her sister, Luretta Kelso and her brother Dean Martin. She passed away on August 17, 2024.

Her early childhood was spent in Vale, Oregon. She survived Polio as an eight-year-old, with her parents nursing her through a difficult year of treatment. Her family eventually moved to Middleton, Idaho where she graduated high school.

She met and married John Kelso and they had two daughters, Terry (Kelso) Sower, Brenda (Kelso) Femrite. They divorced and she married Patrick Suiter. From that marriage they had one child, Patrick. That union was short lived, and she moved back to the Vale area to raise her kids with the help of her mom and dad. She eventually met and married Lindy Dentinger in 1978. They were married for 42 wonderful years before he passed away in 2020. With her marriage to Lindy, her family expanded once again, adding four additional children, Donita Olson, Pam Hibbetts, Karen Cooper, Rick Dentinger and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was the beautiful smile that greeted you when you stepped into the Vale U.S. Bank for many years. She always made you feel special and enjoyed being of assistance. She enjoyed working there until she retired after 20 great years.

Painting was one of Eveyln’s passions. She took many classes and created some beautiful artwork over the years. Some pieces were donated to help raise funds for various charities. Many of us are lucky to still have some of these treasures.

She and Lindy lived busy lives. They were always attending a grandkid’s sporting event of some kind. They loved hosting parties, and they were fortunate enough to travel the world. They took many cruises with friends and family and always had a wonderful time. She had an expansive collection of elephants, many of which she collected from the cities and countries she visited.

Among their many trips were their infamous trips to Disneyland. Every year they would take the oldest three to four grandkids to Disneyland for a few days. The first few years they traveled in their pickup with a topper on the back of the bed. By the time the younger ones were old enough to go, they were lucky enough to be able to fly down, which they were thrilled about!

Evelyn was always kind and generous to a fault. At Christmas time, she always made sure she had extra gifts in case someone brought an extra person to the Christmas celebration. She didn’t want anyone to feel left out.

Her grandchildren were her pride and joy! She always looked forward to having them stay with her for a week every summer. She would teach them to paint, take them to volleyball camps, out for lunches and basically spoiled them rotten.

Being in the backyard tending to her flowers and garden was her happy place. She found peace being in nature where beauty blooms. She enjoyed reading and doing the crossword puzzles in the paper. She was smart and strong and intuitive. She gave good advice and guidance to many of her family members over the years.

Evelyn was surrounded by her loving family during her four-year battle with Alzheimer’s, which she handled with grace. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her and embraced by those who went before, her parents Beryl and Opal Martin, her husband Lindy Dentinger, her Sister Luretta Kelso and brother-in-law Bennie Kelso, her brother Dean Martin and her sister-in-law Louise Martin, sons-in-law Bill Murdock, Jim Femrite, Doug Sower and many other family members.

We would like to thank Makenna Farms Assisted Living for the wonderful care they took of our dear mom these past few months. The folks with Keystone Hospice were amazing and we want to say a special thank you to them for all their special care of our mom as well.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Keystone Hospice in memory of our mom

Services were held last week. Burial was in the Valley View Cemetery in Vale. Arrangements by Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obit is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.

*****

Sandra Sue Webster

Sept 12, 1941 – Aug 15, 2024

Sandra Sue Webster, 82, of Payette, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, August 15. She was surrounded by her family.

Sandra was born on September 12, 1941, in Burlington, Kansas. She was the second of two children born to Ed and Helen Waddell. Ed and Helen moved their family to Ontario, Oregon, in 1947. They resided in Ontario for the remainder of their lives.

Sandra developed a hip problem at age 8 and was treated at Shriners Hospital. She became a lifelong supporter of Shriners and their cause. She attended school and graduated from Ontario High School in 1959. Sandra married James Webster in 1961 and they had three children: Daniel, Jaime and Katie.

Sandra spent her working career in the banking industry. Over the years she worked at various institutions in the Ontario area. After retirement she moved to Payette, Idaho, where she lived out the remainder of her life.

Sandra was an avid dog lover. She could frequently be seen around town walking her dogs. She volunteered countless hours to the Humane Society and various dog shelters. She had multiple beloved Black Labs and later in life, her dogs were all rescued from shelters. Sandra was also an avid supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. She contributed to their cause for many years.

Sandra was proceeded in death by her parents, Ed and Helen Waddell, and James Webster.

She is survived by her children: Daniel (Ginger) of La Grande, Oregon, Jaime (Annie) of Milwaukie, Oregon, and Katie (Mark) of Payette, Idaho; grandchildren: Amanda, Nicole, Morgan, Brianna, Skyler and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, James Waddell of St. George, Utah and multiple nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please donate time or money to a local animal shelter.

*****

