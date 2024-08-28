Circuit court warns residents to be wary of jury scams

VALE – The Malheur County Circuit Court is warning residents to be vigilant because of a recent rise in jury-related scams.

The circuit court reports that scammers may call, text or email claiming a resident owes money or faces arrest because they missed jury service or a court appearance.

The callers pretend to be court officials or police and demand money or personal information. Scammers also often create messages or direct phone calls that appear to be legitimate but are bogus.

The circuit court in fact does text jurors with jury notices and reminders. However, court officials never require jurors to provide sensitive information over the phone, email or by text. They will also not make demands for money.

State officials urge those who are contacted by scammers to not disclose information or make a payment. Residents should not reply directly to a text or email, click any links, or open any attachments from a suspected scammer.

For more questions, local residents can reach out to the Malheur County Circuit Court at 541-473-5171 or the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office at 541-473-5126.

If a resident finds they did release to a scammer, officials recommend they report the incident to their bank and monitor credit reports carefully.

