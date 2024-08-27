Vale mayor decides to pause political career

VALE – Tom Vialpando realized fast that as mayor he faced a steep learning curve.

He was surprised by how much he didn’t understand about local politics.

“I knew little about the position I was walking into, how much it entailed,” he said.

Last week Vialpando confirmed he will not run for a third term as Vale’s mayor.

Vialpando was elected mayor in 2020. He defeated incumbent Mike McLaughlin by 22 votes. He ran for a second term in 2022.

In 2022, Vialpando ran for Malheur County judge against incumbent Dan Joyce. Joyce won the race.

As of last week, no one had filed to run for mayor in the Nov. 5 election.

The reason Vialpando will not run again isn’t linked to dissatisfaction.

“My wife and I are considering buying a new house and it will more than likely not be in the city limits of Vale because we want acreage,” he said.

The mayor is required to live in Vale.

Vialpando said he departs the post in January with no regrets.

“I don’t think I would have done anything different. It was a learning curve. I had never been in the political spectrum and I kind of had to find my way,” he said.

Vialpando, who has lived in Vale for six years, said he was motivated by some residents to run for mayor.

“It put the thought in my ear and, after discussing it with my wife and family, I decided to do it,” he said.

Vialpando came to Vale from Port Orchard, Wash.

Vialpando said he believes his tenure as mayor helped foster better communication between city officials and residents.

“I made that kind of a point during my first term,” he said.

Vialpando said he is proud of his work along with business owner Cathy Zacharias to restart the Vale Chamber of Commerce.

“I realized the need and the role that chambers play in cities and that we were missing out on that,” he said.

Vialpando said he is also proud he was able to help create the annual 9/11 event. The event marks the anniversary of the deadly, 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S. and is now in its fourth year at Wadleigh Park.

He said he is especially proud of his role in upgrading the Vale Municipal Airport. City officials got grants to pay for engineering plans for new hangars at the airfield.

He said airport improvements are crucial for Vale’s future.

“It will bring tourism dollars into our area,” he said.

A key aspect of his role as mayor was visibility, he said.

“Just being available for people to reach out. I may not make the decision but I will listen to concerns and bring them to the council,” he said.

Vialpando said Vale faces several challenges, including homelessness and lack of affordable housing.

“There is just no affordable housing and the homeless situation is growing by the day,” he said.

He said there is “no easy, one-size-fits-all solution” to either issue.

Vialpando said he is also gratified he was able to raise Vale’s statewide status through his work with the League of Oregon Cities and the Oregon Mayors Association.

Vialpando, who is the director of Treasure Valley Community College’s Small Business Development Center, also is a member of several nonprofit boards in the county.

He sits on the board of directors for Community in Action and the Malheur Council on Aging.

He said he loves Vale.

“Right now, there are not a lot of places that can call themselves a community. But when something happens in our community, people step up. This community rallies no matter what,” he said.

He said he will miss “being in the loop and being able to help out when I can,” he said.

Vialpando, 54, said he wishes more people would learn about government. He wants more residents to read Vale’s city charter.

“They will learn more about city government than they probably have ever known. The charter spells out the powers and duties of the mayor and council. I think there is a lot of misconception about what the mayor does,” he said.

He said as mayor he does not hold a lot of power.

“All the decisions and power are with the city council. If there is anything I’d like to see happen I have to champion that by being an influencer and a cheerleader for it,” he said.

He said he hopes anyone who wants to become mayor, an unpaid position, researches the job.

“It takes a lot of time,” he said.

Vialpando said he isn’t closing the door on politics for good.

“My political career may be on hold for a year but I’m still looking in the future of having a political career,” he said.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

Previous coverage:

Vale mayor hired to lead TVCC business center

Vale mayor announces run for county judge, challenging Dan Joyce

Vialpando sets his sights on first term as Vale mayor

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM – Available for $7.50 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for – day in and day out from the Enterprise.

