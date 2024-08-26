Ontario Feral Cat Project clam chowder fundraiser in full swing

Those looking for a good bowl of soup need to look no further than the Ontario Feral Cat Project’s clam chowder fundraiser.

The Ontario Feral Cat Project, a nonprofit that spays, neuters and vaccinates kittens, is preselling bags of Mo’s Clam Chowder base. The bags are $14 each and make five bowls of soup. The soup base will be delivered on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Amy Kee, a volunteer with the nonprofit, said the organization needs to sell 300 bags of the chowder base, or else they cannot be delivered. So far, as of Sunday, Aug. 25, the nonprofit had sold 140.

“We can’t be the only ones that love Mo’s Famous Clam Chowder,” Kee said.

Mo’s Seafood & Chowder, a Newport restaurant, is famous for its clam chowder.

Kee said all purchases must be made by Saturday, Sept. 14. The bags must be ordered in advance, she said.

Orders can be picked up in Ontario on Sept. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 84 NW 2nd St.

The funds will help get kittens spayed, neutered, vaccinated, tested and microchipped.

For information about placing an order, call 541-823-2427 or send payment to the Ontario Feral Cat Project at P.O. Box 44, Ontario, OR 97914.

