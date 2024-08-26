Legislative transportation committee slates public hearing in Ontario

ONTARIO – The legislative committee charged with overseeing the state transportation system will hold a hearing in Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Treasure Valley Community College.

The Joint Committee on Transportation hearing begins at 5 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. in the Meyer-McLean Memorial Theater at 650 College Blvd.

The Ontario meeting is part of a 12-stop statewide tour where legislators on the committee gather input from residents regarding the state’s transportation system.

The 12-member committee includes state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale.

Residents who wish to testify before the committee can register in person 30 minutes before the meeting begins. If time permits, the committee will also hear remote testimony. Anyone wishing to testify remotely can register at olis.oregonlegislature.gov.

Written testimony can be submitted to the committee through email at [email protected].

Information captured by the committee will be used to help craft a transportation plan for the 2025 session of the Legislature.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

