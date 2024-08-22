Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of August 22, 2024



Nice home for rent

Located in Nyssa, OR. Two bedroom, garage attached. Rent $1,100.00 per month

Deposit $1,000.00 For more information, call 209-404-9072.

Harper School District #66 is accepting applications for an Assistant Cook position for the 2024-2025 school year. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a food handler card. Pay is $20.22-$24.16 per hour DOE. Please send a completed Classified application available at www.harpersd.org to Harper School District, 2987 Harper Westfall Rd., Harper, OR 97906. For questions please contact Ron Talbot at 541-358-2473 or [email protected]. Open until filled. Harper School District #66 is an equal opportunity employer.

Help Wanted

Individual to work on a small cow/calf operation and feedlot.

Possible housing available. Call 208-741-6850

