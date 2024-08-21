Coming Up: Market, gaming, air contest on tap in Malheur County

The Enterprise

CARDS: The Nyssa Senior Center is holding a craft and game social at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Bring your own crafts or favorite game.

NURSERY: The Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. There will be refreshments and learning activities for children, and families can learn about programs at the facility at 760 S.E. 6th St. in Ontario.

MARKET: The Ontario Saturday Market offers an array of goods from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in Moore Park, 105 S. Oregon St.

CASINO – People can try their luck at Texas Hold ‘Em or the blackjack table while helping raise money for the county’s only domestic violence shelter in Project DOVE’s Casino Night Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Ontario Elks Lodge. Doors open at 4 p.m., and gaming starts at 6 p.m.

Dinner is included with registration, or $10 without casino play. To register, call 541-889-6316.

AVIATORS: A “short take off and landing” event is coming up at the Ontario Airport on Sept. 6-7. The Oregon Trail STOL is open to all general aviation pilots and their planes. A rookie class is available for new competitors. Registration information can be found at nationalstol.com/oregontrail. For spectators, gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and the competition starts at 10 a.m. General admission tickets cost $15 online, increasing to $20 beginning Aug. 26 and onsite.

MEETINGS

Saturday, Aug. 24

• Adrian Community Market, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Succor Creek Coffee Green.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Sunday, Aug. 25

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion & Auxiliary Post 96, 436 Main St. N., Vale.

