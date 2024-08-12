Project DOVE annual Casino Night fundraiser on tap Aug. 24 in Ontario

ONTARIO—Gamblers and card sharks who want to try their luck at Texas Hold ‘Em or the blackjack table while helping raise money for the county’s only domestic violence shelter can test themselves at Project DOVE’s Casino Night Fundraiser.

The annual event kicks off Saturday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Ontario Elks Lodge at 1150 W. 4th St.

Maribel Ramirez, office administrator at Project DOVE, said registration for Texas Hold ‘Em is $50 and blackjack is $30. She said people can register on the day of the event. However, those who register before Aug. 18 receive bonus chips. Dinner is included with registration. Dinner tickets are $10 otherwise.

The event will include a silent auction for donated items and the newly-added “Spin and Win” wheel, where, for $10 a spin, players can try their luck at landing on select numbers to win a prize.

The Casino Night, which the organization began hosting in 2015, is one of a handful of fundraisers the nonprofit hosts annually. Ramirez said the annual fundraiser typically raises about $10,000.

The nonprofit is the only local organization established to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. It assists 50 people a month, providing temporary housing, food, clothing and transportation costs to flee a domestic abuser.

Those interested in registering for the event can call 541-889-6316.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the 24-hour hotline at 541-889-2000.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.