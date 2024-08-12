National Weather Service issues Red Flag warning for local area

BOISE – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for lightning for the Vale district of the Bureau of Land Management from midnight Monday, Aug. 12 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The warning calls for scattered thunderstorms and possible wind gusts up to 50 mph.

“There is a large low off the coast of northern California and it will move in late tonight,” said Josh Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise.

Smith said the weather service is “anticipating quite a bit of thunderstorms across Malheur County tonight.”

“We are not expecting more than a quarter of an inch (of rain) with the strongest storms we will get,” he said.

For more weather information go online to https://www.weather.gov/boi/

