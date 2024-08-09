Hunters association youth event scheduled

ONTARIO – The Malheur chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association will hold its annual Youth Event on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Snake River Sportsmen Complex in Ontario, next to the Ontario airport.

Oregon Hunters Association youth gatherings often include events such as archery, clay shooting, small bore rifle shooting and wildlife identification.

For more information on the event contact Bruce Hunter at 208-573-5556.

