Obituary for the Enterprise, for the week of August 7, 2024: Jerry Anderson & Paul Schaffeld

Jerry Lee Anderson

July 24, 1950 – July 23, 2024

Jerry Lee Anderson, age 73, died on July 23, 2024. Jerry was born on July 24, 1950, to Henry and Thelma (Hendrickson) Anderson. He will be remembered for being kind, humble and loyal. Jerry always placed others before himself; he was a good and faithful servant.

Jerry graduated from Nyssa High School in 1968. On August 8, 1970, Jerry married Cathy Diane (Perdue) – the love of his life since the seventh grade. They shared an extraordinarily unique love and admiration for each other, an inseparable pair who always had fun. Jerry was a devoted father to his three children, Jason Brett, Travis Lee, and Natalie Cherie’ and delighted in time spent with his grandchildren. Spending time with his family was what Jerry cherished most.

Despite being diagnosed with polio as a young child, Jerry overcame much adversity and never let that get in the way of anything. He was hardworking and dependable and put his heart into any type of work he tackled. Jerry earned his electrical journeyman license in 1978 and continued his career as a highly skilled and meticulous electrician with the Amalgamated Sugar Company in Nyssa, Oregon. He served the Nyssa community as an auxiliary policeman and later a volunteer fireman for 29 years. Jerry was honored with the titles of Captain and Fireman of the Year. He was a dedicated member of the New Life Christian Church.

Jerry was a man of many talents and never met a stranger. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and never missed an opportunity to make others laugh; his smile would light up a room. Jerry was quite the marksman and the ground squirrel and rabbit populations are less because of it. He enjoyed driving his Blazer in the Vale hills and riding his 4-wheeler in the Owyhees – it was extra special when spent with family and close friends. Jerry could do the most tedious tasks of fixing anything to perfection. Jerry was remarkable; he enriched the lives of all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” II Timothy 4:7-8.

He is survived by his wife Cathy; his sons Jason and Travis Anderson; his daughter Natalie (Riley) Morgan; his grandchildren, Zane, Macey & Tatum Morgan, and Tova & Oly Anderson; his brother Donald (Trudy) Anderson; his sister Julie (Jim) Wilson; his brother-in-law Greg (Pam) Perdue; his nieces and nephews Ashli, Cody (Shawnee) & Madison Perdue, and Zachary, Seth, Aaron & Zoe Wilson; his great nephews Jackson and Luke Perdue; and his great niece Madeleine Perdue. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Thelma Anderson, and his in-laws, Donald and Norma Jean Perdue.

A private memorial will be held in his honor. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave online condolences for the family of Jerry, please visit www.grayswestco.com.

*****

Paul Christian Schaffeld

Jan 15,1937 – July 25, 2024

Paul Schaffeld, a devoted educator, coach, and family man, passed away on July 25, 2024, at the age of 87 in Nampa, ID. He went peacefully and was surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 15, 1937, in Arapaho, Oklahoma. Soon after, his family moved from Oklahoma to Jamieson, Oregon. There, he embraced a life filled with family, community, and a deep passion for education and sports.

Paul was one of 10 siblings and attended Vale High School, followed by Boise Junior College (BJC) and Eastern Oregon College (EOC). A highlight of his early athletic career was playing football under coach Lyle Smith with his brother, Joe, during an undefeated season at BJC; a cherished memory he often spoke of with pride.

Paul married Frances Uberuaga, with whom he had five children: Cindy, Dan, Marianne, Christian, and Mark. Together, they built a family foundation centered on love and support. In July 1992, Paul married Joanne Doorn, further expanding his family to include Joanne’s children: Tom and Jeff.

Throughout his career, Paul was a dedicated teacher, coach, and referee, leaving a lasting impact in the Boise School District. His passion for wrestling was evident in his significant involvement in the Treasure Valley wrestling community, including starting a youth wrestling program that nurtured future generations of athletes.

In retirement, Paul found joy on the greens of Centennial Golf Course in Nampa, where he was a marshal and enjoyed countless hours of play. His love for golf was matched only by his devotion to his family, with whom he cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his wife Joanne and her children: Tom (Vivian), Jeff (Joyce); his children, Cindy, Dan (Kathi), Marianne (Greg), Christian, and Mark (CS); his legacy lives on through his grandchildren Cody, Amaia, Zach, Danny, Josh, Ashleigh, Kaylie, Jake, Arthur, and Kate, as well as his 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters: Mary Wilson, Gert Delong, Franny Walsh, and Aggie Thompson.

A Rosary and viewing will be held at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel in Nampa on Friday, Aug. 9, with the viewing starting at 6 p.m. and the Rosary at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale, on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Jamieson Cemetery. A reception will follow at the St. Patrick Church Hall. An online guest book and obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Centennial Golf Course in Nampa, St. Paul’s Catholic School (Nampa), or St. Patrick’s Church (Vale), or a charity of your choice in Paul’s memory.

Paul Schaffeld leaves an enduring legacy of kindness, dedication, and love for his family and community. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.

*****

