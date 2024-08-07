Coming Up: Luau, market offer tasty entertainment in Malheur County

MARKET: The Adrian Community Market will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Succor Creek Coffee Green.

TALENT: The annual Drexel H Foundation’s talent show is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Rex Theater in Vale. It’s free to enter, and there are prizes for participants.

MUSIC: The Kill-a-brew Band will be featured at Live After 5 in the Garden on Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Ontario. The concert series takes place in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. Admission is free, and food and drinks are available for purchase.

PARADISE: The 5’O-Clock Somewhere in Paradise luau-themed fundraiser is coming up on Friday, Aug. 16, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The event raises money for children’s programs at Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event will include dinner by Matsy’s, starting at 6 p.m., followed by a live auction at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for individuals and $50 for couples and are available online at 4rcc.com.

YOUNG HUNTERS: The Malheur chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association will hold its annual Youth Event on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Snake River Sportsmen Complex in Ontario, next to the Ontario airport.

Oregon Hunters Association youth gatherings often include events such as archery, clay shooting, small bore rifle shooting and wildlife identification. For more information, contact Bruce Hunter at 208-573-5556.

MEETINGS

Thursday, Aug. 8

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale. Information: 541-473-3243.

Sunday, Aug. 11

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion & Auxiliary Post 96, 436 Main St. N., Vale.

Monday, Aug. 12

• Valley View Cemetery board meeting, 3:30 p.m., cemetery office.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 8 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.