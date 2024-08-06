Nyssa News: Farm market set for Nyssa, and kids can code at library

Nyssa Summer Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21, at 415 Main St., next to the Nyssa Community Food Pantry. The market offers fresh fruit and vegetables, preserves, honey, eggs and more, and is supported by the Ontario Saturday Market.

• Youth from preschool through sixth grade are invited to a coding and robotics session at the Nyssa Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 8, that will feature “Bee Bots,” tiny programmable bots students can learn from and play with.

In a coding session on Thursday, Aug. 15, students can create stories and games.

Both sessions are from 1-2 p.m. and are brought to the library by Frontier Stem Hub.

• The Nyssa Senior Center will hold a yard sale Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, local author and historian Gary Fugate will be at the center at 6:30 p.m. to share history from around Malheur County.

A Craft/Game Social is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Bring your crafts or favorite games and enjoy socializing with others.

Lunch is served at the center on Tuesday and Thursday from 12-1 p.m.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.