West Nile virus detected in Jordan Valley mosquitoes

JORDAN VALLEY – West Nile virus was recently detected in mosquitoes in Jordan Valley, according to the Malheur County Health Department.

In a July 31 press release, the health department reported the positive sample of West Nile virus was collected in a trap and it advised residents in the county to take precautions against mosquitoes to avoid infection.

So far, the Jordan Valley positive test for the virus is the fourth one in the county this summer.

To avoid exposure to the virus, the health department recommends residents:

Eliminate sources of standing water that are breeding grounds for mosquitoes;

When outdoors at dusk or dawn, protect yourself by using mosquito repellents containing DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus or Picaridin;

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants in mosquito-infested areas;

Make sure screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.

