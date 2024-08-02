Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Malheur County

Air pollutants from several wildfires burning in and around Oregon prompted the state officials to issue an air quality advisory.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory on Friday, Aug. 2.

Antony Vorobyov, a public information officer with the state Department of Environmental Quality agency, said the state issues advisories whenever the air quality reaches a level that’s unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as infants, senior citizens and those with respiratory illnesses.

Over the next 24 hours, according to the smoke outlook from fire officials, Ontario and the surrounding area will be at a moderate air quality index. However, conditions could change over the next couple of days due to smoke from fires in neighboring areas and the air quality index could reach unsafe conditions.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions, according to the advisory. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Vorobyov said conditions can—and do—change rapidly. He said people can stay informed by checking Oregon’s air quality at aqi.oregon.gov. He said the advisory is in effect until further notice given that several wildfires are burning across Oregon and the West Coast.

He said the state would issue updates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“That’s the tempo we’re at right now because of how many wildfires we’re seeing across the region, he said.

