Oregon congressional delegation seeks federal help for counties hit by wildfires

VALE – The entire Oregon Congressional delegation is seeking federal help for communities, ranchers and farmers hit hard by the recent spate of wildfires.

In a letter sent Aug. 1 to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the members of the congressional delegation asked for approval of Gov. Tina Kotek’s disaster declaration for counties impacted by wildfires.

The federal legislators also wrote of their support of Kotek’s requests for the USDA to release more federal resources to support agriculture communities suffering from wildfires across the state.

“As climate chaos continues to worsen – turning fire seasons into fire years that see millions of acres scorched and countless lives forever changed – we must make sure communities can access the federal resources they need to equitably recover from these increasingly devastating fires,” the delegation wrote.

The Oregon Congressional delegation consists of U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) and Ron Wyden, (D-Oregon) along with Rep. Earl Blumenauer, (D-Oregon), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon), Rep. Val Hoyle (D-Oregon), Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Oregon), Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, (R-Oregon) and Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Oregon).

The federal legislators specifically want Vilsack to issue a Secretarial Disaster Designation for 23 Oregon counties – including Malheur. They also asked the USDA to honor two other requests from Kotek regarding wildfire. The legislators want the USDA to grant emergency use authorizations for alternate grazing areas and flexibility of grazing schedules for Oregon ranchers.

The legislators also want the USDA to grant emergency waivers for the use of non-certified weed-free forage, such as local forage, should resources needed for soil stabilization and livestock feed become stretched.

A Secretarial Disaster Designation will help ranchers and producers to access emergency loans.

“There are still several more weeks of a severe wildfire season ahead of us. Current fires are expected to grow, and new fires are likely to start with no significant precipitation forecasted. Drought intensity is projected to increase throughout the state, elevating the risk that more lightning strikes, as well as human caused ignitions, will spark additional fires,” the delegation wrote.

Meanwhile, a post fire resource fair regarding the Badlands, Durkee and Cow Valley Fires will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Oregon Army National Guard armory in Baker City.

The session will provide updates on the fires and connect residents with recovery resources. The Oregon Army National Guard armory is at 1640 Campbell St. in Baker City.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

