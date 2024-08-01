Potential thunderstorms in Malheur County prompt fire weather watch from National Weather Service

Malheur County could see scattered thunderstorms, lightning and heavy winds Saturday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 4, the National Weather Service said in a Thursday, Aug. 1 alert notification.

The thunderstorms could deliver brief heavy rain, lightning and gusty outflow winds reaching 60 mph. The temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are expected to be over 100, according to the weather service.

Stephen Parker, a meteorologist with the weather service said that if meteorologists continue to see a higher likelihood of thunderstorms in the area, they will issue a Red Flag Warning for the region.

Parker said some in the county could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain with the thunderstorm. However, he said lightning comes with the storm.

“The lightning for these thunderstorms does a really nice job of starting new fires,” he said.

He the lightning could occur around the “periphery” of the storm and start new fires in the area.

