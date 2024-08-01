Multiple fire starts raise suspicions local blazes were sparked by arson

VALE – In the early morning hours of July 11 five separate range fires erupted across Malheur County, including one that expanded into the Cow Valley Fire that scorched more than 130,000 acres.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officials are now investigating the cause of those fires as possible arson.

That’s because lightning was not a factor in the fire starts as the weather was clear that night and into the day of July 11.

“We’ve got a detective working on it,” said Travis Johnson, Malheur County sheriff.

Johnson termed the multiple fire starts – including one off of U.S. Highway 26 and two off of Willowcreek Road – as “suspicious.”

Johnson declined to release more details because the fires are still under investigation.

The law enforcement arm of the BLM and the Oregon State Police are also investigating the fires.

The Cow Valley Fire erupted July 11. The blaze is considered one of the worst in recent Malheur County history and began near Ironside and triggered the closure of U.S. Highway 26, threatened homes and knocked out power.

Al Crouch, the fire mitigation specialist for the BLM, said the investigation process is a painstakingly precise exercise.

“If what we discover through our investigation includes suspicious activities we move to get law enforcement involved,” he said.

Crouch said a host of factors contribute to a fire investigation.

“We are looking for suspicious behavior, people hanging around, vehicles driving by or a tangible piece of evidence and witness statements,” he said.

He said then investigators try to “put all the different pieces of the puzzle together and develop a hypothesis.”

Anyone with information about any of the fires can call We Tip Anonymous at 1-800-47-ARSON, or online at wetip.com.

An undisclosed monetary reward is also being offered for information leading to the individual or individuals involved.

