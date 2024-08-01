Malheur County Fair heads into third day with pre-rodeo action, live music, carnival

ONTARIO – The third day at the Malheur County Fair will offer rodeo activities, entertainment and a carnival.

This year admission to the event is free and the Malheur County Fair Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. with slack. On Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, the rodeo begins at 7 p.m. with pre-rodeo action, and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m.

The carnival kicked off at 2 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m. A daily pass wristband costs $35 and an unlimited, five-day pass called a Golden Ticket costs $90.

The musical act this evening is the Disarrays, a four-piece rock band, starting at 7 p.m.

The fair has something for everyone, from the carnival to live music, the stock barns, and the arts and crafts on display.

The fair hours are Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to midnight.

