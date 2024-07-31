Splish splash at the park in Ontario

Aspiring photographers from Adrian honed their craft on Saturday, July 13, at the Ontario Splash Park as part of a photography class to practice different techniques.

The class, taught by Eric Ellis and Angie Sillonis, to mostly middle schoolers during the summer, invited a group of children whose parents agreed to let them be subjects for the students to practice stop motion and street photography, according to Sillonis. This is the fourth year she and Ellis, her husband, have taught the class. She said nine students participated in the class this year, five of whom are in their second year taking the course. The class is sponsored by Adrian 2040, a local nonprofit that was formed in 2018.

Below is a collection of photos from the splash pad by two students, Gus Appleby and Jayne Youtsey.

A youngster cools off at the Ontario Splash Park on Saturday, July 13. He was part of a group an Adrian photography class invited to the outing to be subjects for the photography students to practice different photography techniques. (Jayne Youtsey/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster cools off at the Ontario Splash Park on Saturday, July 13. An Adrian photography class invited children to the outing to be subjects for the photography students to practice different photography techniques. (Jayne Youtsey/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster cools off at the Ontario Splash Park on Saturday, July 13. He was part of a group an Adrian photography class invited to the outing to be subjects for the photography students to practice different photography techniques. (Jayne Youtsey/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster cools off at the Ontario Splash Park on Saturday, July 13. He was part of a group an Adrian photography class invited to the outing to be subjects for the photography students to practice different photography techniques. (Gus Appleby/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster cools off at the Ontario Splash Park on Saturday, July 13. She was part of a group an Adrian photography class invited to the outing to be subjects for the photography students to practice different photography techniques. (Gus Appleby/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster cools off at the Ontario Splash Park on Saturday, July 13. She was part of a group an Adrian photography class invited to the outing to be subjects for the photography students to practice different photography techniques. (Gus Appleby/Special to the Enterprise)

Youngsters cool off at the Ontario Splash Park on Saturday, July 13. They were part of a group an Adrian photography class invited to the outing to be subjects for the photography students to practice different photography techniques. (Jayne Youtsey/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster cools off at the Ontario Splash Park on Saturday, July 13. He was part of a group an Adrian photography class invited to the outing to be subjects for the photography students to practice different photography techniques. (Jayne Youtsey/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster cools off at the Ontario Splash Park on Saturday, July 13. He was part of a group an Adrian photography class invited to the outing to be subjects for the photography students to practice different photography techniques. (Gus Appleby/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster cools off at the Ontario Splash Park on Saturday, July 13. He was part of a group an Adrian photography class invited to the outing to be subjects for the photography students to practice different photography techniques. (Gus Appleby/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster cools off at the Ontario Splash Park on Saturday, July 13. He was part of a group an Adrian photography class invited to the outing to be subjects for the photography students to practice different photography techniques. (Gus Appleby/Special to the Enterprise)

