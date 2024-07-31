Obituary for the Enterprise, for the week of July 31, 2024: Robert Marlow

Robert Paul Marlow

September 3, 1957 – July 7, 2024

The full life of Robert Paul Marlow came to pass on July 7, 2024. A celebration of life will be held in Haines, Oregon, at the United Methodist Church on Sept. 28, time to be announced.

He was born Sept. 3, 1957, in Baker City, Oregon, to Paul and Roberta Marlow (Wendt) of Durkee, Oregon. Robert was known to most as Bob.

Bob was a career cowboy. He had his own sheep and cows before the age of 10. He knew what he wanted to do with his life, and it always involved cows. He was also passionate about working with horses all his life. Many mounts from here to Nevada were broke and/or finished by Bob. He was the cow boss for sizable ranches, all throughout the Baker and Malheur County deserts. During all his years, he maintained his own HeartT cattle that went with him to each outfit.

In retirement, Bob sold his ranch operation to move to Haines with his wife, Laura Bruland Marlow. Retirement wasn’t for Bob though. He did some traveling, continued trading and handling horses, started a small Waygu herd, put up hay and drove trucks locally for Nutrien.

Buckshot Saddlery was Bob’s saddle making and repair business. He was the go-to guy to fix or rebuild a favorite saddle for many locals. He loved to help others learn about the cowboy way. Bob’s infectious laugh, storytelling, love for God, and helping others was reflected in his craftsmanship and reputation.

Bob is survived by his wife, Laura Bruland Marlow; his only daughter, Laura Whitney Marlow; two sisters, Sherrine Marlow and Sheila (spouse Leo) Heino; two stepdaughters; a stepson, nephews, a niece, many cousins and numerous “bonus children” collected from over the years. He was always one to love, teach, and support those in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Bob will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community.

Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com

*****

