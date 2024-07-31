Fire update: Containment lines grow as firefighters brace for return of hot, dry weather

VALE—After a few days of relatively cooler conditions, crews battling wildfires in and around Malheur County are preparing for a return to hotter, drier conditions in the next few days and through the weekend.

Meanwhile, the gains made on the fires prompted the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office to lift the last of its evacuation orders for areas near Jordan Valley and Arock on Wednesday, July 31.

Here is an update on the status of the fires burning in the area.

Durkee Fire: The Durkee Fire is 52% contained, meaning a protective line is in place with little chance for the fire to move beyond it. The fire remains most active around the northern flank, near Durkee. Crews patrolled and mopped up any detected heat across all areas of the fire, according to a Wednesday press release.

Badlands Complex Fire: The collection of fires east of Interstate 84 between Crandall Creek and Richland in Baker County has grown to 54,615 acres, according to a Wednesday, July 31 press release from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Two. The fire is 69% contained. The two largest fires are the Thompson and Coyote Fires, located along the Snake River south of the Powder River tributary into Brownlee Reservoir. The Coyote blaze is burning on 22,184 acres and is 96% contained. Meanwhile, the Thompson Fire is 31,557 acres and 47% contained. The other fires are 100% contained.

Hole in the Ground Fire: The blaze, burning 22 miles northwest of Jordan Valley, is now 99% contained, according to Larisa Bogardus, public information specialist. On Friday, the fire was estimated to be burning at 50,000 acres. Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson issued evacuation orders for Danner Loop Road, west of Jordan Valley and later expanded the order to include significant portions of Arock. However, on Wednesday Johnson lifted the orders, stating the area was safe from the fire.

“We are confident that residents may return to their homes and the danger is clear,” Johnson said.

Grasshopper Flats Fire: The fire, burning 2,400 acres near U.S. Highway 20 and west of Dishrag Road, erupted about seven miles northeast of Juntura, is 99% contained.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.